Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys 7,666 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,276,861 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,666 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 3.14% of Bank of Hawaii worth $105,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 7,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 12.5% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 88,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,959,000 after acquiring an additional 9,815 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2.0% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 51.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 69,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 21.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

BOH stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.69. 92,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,643. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $63.64 and a one year high of $88.20.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $169.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.65 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 30.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.