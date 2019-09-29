Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. Sells 30,000 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 0.9% of Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Facebook by 70.0% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 135.3% during the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total transaction of $210,300.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,311.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total transaction of $11,044,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,990,572 shares of company stock valued at $555,353,388 over the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.10. 14,656,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,627,878. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.09 and a 200 day moving average of $184.33. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.02 and a 12 month high of $208.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group set a $228.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.92.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.