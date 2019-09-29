Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co makes up approximately 7.6% of Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $7,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daily Journal Corp grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 159,180,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,324,000 after buying an additional 157,588,200 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,564,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600,225 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 27,729,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,177,000 after acquiring an additional 193,907 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,122,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 10,041.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,960,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,856,000 after acquiring an additional 20,753,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $44.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.74.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.71. 59,467,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,937,142. The firm has a market cap of $215.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $55.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.21.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

