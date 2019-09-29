Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) Receives $6.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JE shares. ValuEngine cut Just Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley set a $6.00 price objective on Just Energy Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a research report on Friday, August 16th. TheStreet cut Just Energy Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, CIBC raised Just Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JE. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Just Energy Group by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Just Energy Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Just Energy Group by 172.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 17,727 shares during the last quarter. 28.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JE traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.22. 4,299,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,102. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.11. Just Energy Group has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $4.42.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($1.89). Just Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 325.10% and a negative net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $670.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Just Energy Group will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

