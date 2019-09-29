Jonathan Ling Acquires 1,405,000 Shares of Pro-Pac Packaging (ASX:PPG) Stock

Pro-Pac Packaging (ASX:PPG) insider Jonathan Ling purchased 1,405,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$199,510.00 ($141,496.45).

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.83.

Get Pro-Pac Packaging alerts:

About Pro-Pac Packaging

Pro-Pac Packaging Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes industrial, flexible, and rigid packaging products in Australia. The company's Industrial Packaging division manufactures, sources, and distributes industrial packaging materials, and related products and services.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Pac Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Pac Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.