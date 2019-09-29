Jonathan Ling Acquires 1,405,000 Shares of Pro-Pac Packaging (ASX:PPG) Stock

Pro-Pac Packaging (ASX:PPG) insider Jonathan Ling purchased 1,405,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$199,510.00 ($141,496.45).
The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.83.
About Pro-Pac Packaging
