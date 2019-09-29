Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 5,030 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,030 ($65.73) target price on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,500 ($71.87) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Unilever to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,850 ($63.37) to GBX 5,700 ($74.48) in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,350 ($56.84) to GBX 4,735 ($61.87) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,881.50 ($63.79).

Shares of Unilever stock opened at GBX 4,917.50 ($64.26) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46. Unilever has a 1-year low of GBX 3,905 ($51.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,333 ($69.69). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,008.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,787.26.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 36.82 ($0.48) per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.46. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 0.58%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

