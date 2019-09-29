Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Receives $94.30 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.30.

JACK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 target price on Jack in the Box and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.45. 282,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,613. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.84 and a 200 day moving average of $81.58. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $70.77 and a fifty-two week high of $91.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.22.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

In other news, EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,357 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,274. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $516,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,517.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,080 shares of company stock valued at $3,047,960 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Jack in the Box by 6,483.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Jack in the Box by 3,727.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Jack in the Box by 61.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

