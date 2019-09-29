iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.21% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $8,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 34,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 34.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $126,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $377,000. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $335,000.

Shares of IYW stock traded down $3.00 on Friday, reaching $202.33. 171,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,773. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $148.42 and a twelve month high of $212.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.21.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.4409 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 0.8%.

iShares US Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

