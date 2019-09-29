iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $9,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 103.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.02. The company had a trading volume of 771,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,437. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.88. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $156.03 and a 12-month high of $216.10.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

