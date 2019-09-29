iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) Shares Sold by Innealta Capital LLC

Innealta Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,649 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Innealta Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Innealta Capital LLC owned approximately 1.70% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWN. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 278.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 325,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after buying an additional 239,807 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 333.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 261,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 201,146 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 317.7% during the 2nd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 84,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 63,944 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 149,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 52,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $804,000.

Shares of EWN traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.11. 127,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,239. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.74 and its 200-day moving average is $30.67. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $32.05.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

