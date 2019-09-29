iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Stock Holdings Cut by Innealta Capital LLC

Innealta Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) by 8.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 155,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,727 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Chile ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Innealta Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Innealta Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $6,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 207,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 3,555.4% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 258,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after acquiring an additional 251,474 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the second quarter valued at $272,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 57.3% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 418.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after acquiring an additional 149,749 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Chile ETF alerts:

ECH stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.65. 288,000 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a one year low of $41.34 and a one year high of $56.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.08.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.