iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP reduced its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,729 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.09% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. H D Vest Advisory Services boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 118,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after buying an additional 70,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 445,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,536,000 after buying an additional 15,317 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 202,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,877,000 after buying an additional 10,087 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 9,890 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 8,422 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWC traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,671. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.51. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $77.64 and a 1-year high of $106.50.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a $0.3448 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1%.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

