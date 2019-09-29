iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IRBT shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of iRobot in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on iRobot from $96.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

In related news, Director Mohamad Ali sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $47,665.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,634 shares in the company, valued at $772,063.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,747,000 after acquiring an additional 267,663 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in iRobot by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,792,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,908,000 after buying an additional 32,140 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in iRobot by 1,217.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 952,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,314,000 after buying an additional 880,468 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in iRobot by 737.0% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 844,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,376,000 after buying an additional 743,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in iRobot by 0.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 746,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,384,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter.

IRBT stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.32. 936,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,098. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.57. iRobot has a 52-week low of $57.33 and a 52-week high of $132.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.61.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.22. iRobot had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $260.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that iRobot will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

