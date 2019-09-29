Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.31. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.24). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

INVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.44.

In other Invitation Homes news, major shareholder Real Estate Partner Blackstone sold 44,000,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $1,239,920,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ernest Michael Freedman sold 31,892 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $906,051.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,738,550.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,061,892 shares of company stock worth $1,241,696,352 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 3.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 62.0% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 110,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 41.3% in the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,232,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,608,000 after buying an additional 1,820,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 31.9% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 404,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after buying an additional 97,674 shares in the last quarter.

Invitation Homes stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.61. 8,033,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,136,744. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.47. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $19.21 and a 52 week high of $29.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 128.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 226.09%.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

