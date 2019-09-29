Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Investar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.48. Investar posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 million. Investar had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.69%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Investar in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Investar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

In related news, EVP Ryan P. Finnan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $35,055.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,769 shares in the company, valued at $391,891.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. D’angelo sold 4,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $109,768.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,726,230.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,857 shares of company stock worth $160,602. Corporate insiders own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Investar by 61.2% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 354,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,456,000 after acquiring an additional 134,548 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Investar by 129,900.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Investar by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 461,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 35,539 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Investar by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Investar by 10.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.61% of the company’s stock.

ISTR stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.61. 10,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,877. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $235.38 million, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.18. Investar has a one year low of $19.49 and a one year high of $27.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Investar’s payout ratio is 13.41%.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

