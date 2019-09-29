Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Holdings Decreased by Innealta Capital LLC

Innealta Capital LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,022 shares during the quarter. Innealta Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDBC. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 96,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,646,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 58.6% in the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after buying an additional 108,462 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3,139.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 27,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 26,242 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.80. The stock had a trading volume of 445,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,357. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.24. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48.

