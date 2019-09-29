Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Stake Reduced by Krensavage Asset Management LLC

Krensavage Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,331,409 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 18,332 shares during the quarter. Invacare comprises about 2.2% of Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Krensavage Asset Management LLC owned 3.95% of Invacare worth $6,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invacare in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Invacare in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Invacare in the second quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Invacare by 38.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 130,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invacare by 24.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,995 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 23,861 shares in the last quarter.

IVC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.41. 329,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,827. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Invacare Co. has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.33.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The health services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $235.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.32 million. Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invacare Co. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Invacare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Invacare’s dividend payout ratio is -3.79%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IVC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

