Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Takes $9.88 Million Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62,725 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,882,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Cavco Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Cavco Industries during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cavco Industries during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 13.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 42.4% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 33.3% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cavco Industries stock traded down $4.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.41. The stock had a trading volume of 108,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,411. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.60. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.00 and a 12-month high of $256.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.29.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $264.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.38 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVCO shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

