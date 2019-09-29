Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Purchases 41,292 Shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 220.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,292 shares during the quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Cubic worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cubic by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Cubic by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,570 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Cubic by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cubic by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 32,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. increased its stake in Cubic by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUB traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.24. 326,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.69. Cubic Co. has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $74.02.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.61 million. Cubic had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cubic Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Cubic’s payout ratio is currently 42.19%.

Several research firms recently commented on CUB. ValuEngine raised shares of Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Cubic in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cubic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cubic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

