Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Invests $5.17 Million in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 148,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,169,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Nanometrics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Nanometrics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Nanometrics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nanometrics by 84.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nanometrics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NANO stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.38. 190,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,353. Nanometrics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.52 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 5.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.64.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Nanometrics had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $67.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Nanometrics’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nanometrics Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NANO has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Nanometrics in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Nanometrics in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nanometrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nanometrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nanometrics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

