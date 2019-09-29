Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Invests $2.30 Million in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned 0.32% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,014,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,405,000 after purchasing an additional 54,797 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 974.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,160,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,103 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 13.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,111,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,925,000 after purchasing an additional 373,189 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 34.3% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,894,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,046,000 after purchasing an additional 739,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 14.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,774,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,897,000 after purchasing an additional 225,114 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMHC traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.26. The company had a trading volume of 377,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,305. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.25. The company has a market cap of $674.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.87. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $388.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.91 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HMHC. ValuEngine upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub cut Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

