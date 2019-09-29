Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Has $16.78 Million Holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 541,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,387 shares during the period. SeaWorld Entertainment accounts for approximately 2.0% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $16,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,878,000 after purchasing an additional 352,071 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,527,000 after purchasing an additional 45,210 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $779,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $57,000.

SEAS stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.32. 1,273,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,733. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.20. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $34.72.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 45.30%. The firm had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marc Swanson sold 5,827 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $174,693.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,962 shares in the company, valued at $3,416,580.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America set a $22.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, B. Riley set a $36.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.19.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

