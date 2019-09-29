Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 381,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,000. PetIQ makes up 1.5% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in PetIQ by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,780,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,699,000 after buying an additional 182,205 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PetIQ during the second quarter worth about $2,356,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in PetIQ during the second quarter worth about $313,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PetIQ by 4.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in PetIQ by 1,205.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 53,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get PetIQ alerts:

In other news, insider Will Santana sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total transaction of $717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,038,600. Corporate insiders own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PetIQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

NASDAQ:PETQ traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $26.81. 337,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,113. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.91 and a 200-day moving average of $30.54. PetIQ Inc has a 52-week low of $21.29 and a 52-week high of $40.51.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.89 million. PetIQ had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PetIQ Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

PetIQ Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ).

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.