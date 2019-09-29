Interzone Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.00 (ITZ)

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Interzone has a market capitalization of $233.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Interzone coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Interzone has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,091.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $170.49 or 0.02108632 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.86 or 0.02731568 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.01 or 0.00667987 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012944 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.91 or 0.00691527 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00056534 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00469643 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012434 BTC.

Interzone Coin Profile

Interzone (ITZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Interzone is www.interzone.pw . Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone

Interzone Coin Trading

Interzone can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Interzone should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Interzone using one of the exchanges listed above.

