Internet Gold Golden Lines (NASDAQ:IGLD) vs. China Telecom (NASDAQ:CHA) Critical Contrast

Internet Gold Golden Lines (NASDAQ:IGLD) and China Telecom (NYSE:CHA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Internet Gold Golden Lines alerts:

This table compares Internet Gold Golden Lines and China Telecom’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Internet Gold Golden Lines $2.49 billion N/A -$191.00 million N/A N/A China Telecom $54.85 billion 0.66 $3.20 billion $3.81 11.82

China Telecom has higher revenue and earnings than Internet Gold Golden Lines.

Profitability

This table compares Internet Gold Golden Lines and China Telecom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Internet Gold Golden Lines -8.07% -56.13% -3.47% China Telecom N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

China Telecom pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Internet Gold Golden Lines does not pay a dividend. China Telecom pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. China Telecom has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of China Telecom shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Internet Gold Golden Lines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Internet Gold Golden Lines and China Telecom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Internet Gold Golden Lines 0 0 0 0 N/A China Telecom 3 1 2 0 1.83

China Telecom has a consensus target price of $53.90, suggesting a potential upside of 19.72%. Given China Telecom’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe China Telecom is more favorable than Internet Gold Golden Lines.

Volatility & Risk

Internet Gold Golden Lines has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Telecom has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

China Telecom beats Internet Gold Golden Lines on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Internet Gold Golden Lines Company Profile

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. provides various telecommunications services in Israel. The company offers domestic fixed-line, cellular, and international communication services; Internet services; and multi-channel television, television and radio broadcasting, satellite broadcasting, and customer call center services. It also engages in the development and maintenance of communication infrastructure, as well as provision of communication services to other communications providers; online shopping and classified ads; and engages in the supply and maintenance of equipment on customer premises. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Ramat Gan, Israel. Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. is a subsidiary of Eurocom Communications Ltd.

China Telecom Company Profile

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services. The company also provides Best Tone information services; and information technology-based integrated solutions, such as system integration, outsourcing, special advisory, information application, knowledge, and software development services. In addition, it offers managed data services that include digital data network, frame relay, and asynchronous transfer mode services for government agencies, large corporations, and institutions; and leased line services, as well as sells, repairs, and maintains customer-end equipment. Further, the company provides international telecommunications services, including network equipment, international Internet access and transit, Internet data center, and mobile virtual network services in various countries, including the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, South America, and North America; and music production and related information, instant messenger, and e-commerce services, as well as sells telecommunications terminals. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 303 million mobile subscribers; 146 million wireline broadband subscribers; and 116 million access lines in service. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong. China Telecom Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of China Telecommunications Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Internet Gold Golden Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internet Gold Golden Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.