International Biotechnology Trust PLC Takes $1.26 Million Position in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the first quarter worth $37,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 95.5% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in EXACT Sciences during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in EXACT Sciences during the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Benchmark raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.91.

EXAS traded down $5.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,720,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,254. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of -67.65 and a beta of 1.49. EXACT Sciences Co. has a one year low of $53.06 and a one year high of $123.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $199.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.18 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EXACT Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 9,845 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total value of $1,039,632.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,867.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott C. Johnson sold 3,527 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $383,138.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,934 shares in the company, valued at $861,870.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,116 shares of company stock worth $1,628,440 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXACT Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

