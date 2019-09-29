International Biotechnology Trust PLC Purchases New Holdings in ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned approximately 0.14% of ProQR Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRQR. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 495,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. 60.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:PRQR traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $6.20. 96,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,363. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.46. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ProQR Therapeutics NV has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics NV will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRQR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Chardan Capital set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.