International Biotechnology Trust PLC Has $12.16 Million Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 175.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 4.5% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,793,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,911 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,753,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,244,470,000 after purchasing an additional 34,674 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,334.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,942,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $910,860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598,329 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,709,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $894,700,000 after purchasing an additional 225,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,780,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $512,383,000 after purchasing an additional 239,576 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total value of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,376,651.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $77,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,659,900. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $221.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen set a $231.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.33.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.94. 1,770,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,597,543. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $211.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.28%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

