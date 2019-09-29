International Biotechnology Trust PLC Acquires Shares of 24,000 Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the second quarter worth approximately $2,219,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the second quarter worth approximately $9,445,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the second quarter worth approximately $1,864,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 164,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the second quarter worth approximately $462,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Repligen from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.17.

NASDAQ RGEN traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $76.65. 621,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,542. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.26 and a fifty-two week high of $99.25.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.47 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $298,404.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,485,547.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

