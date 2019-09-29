Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) Short Interest Down 14.0% in September

Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 816,500 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the August 15th total of 949,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Vikas Verma sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,116,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Thomas Miller sold 27,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $1,577,100.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,457 shares of company stock worth $3,033,909 over the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,637,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,888,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $445,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 78,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on IBP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.97.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,167. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.16. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $29.24 and a one year high of $61.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 43.03%. The company had revenue of $371.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

