Insider Selling: Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Insider Sells $64,000.00 in Stock

Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) insider Shawn Tsai-Shyang Liu sold 1,600 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $39.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Synaptics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $26.34 and a 52 week high of $46.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.56.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.47. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Synaptics by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Synaptics by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Synaptics by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYNA shares. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a report on Sunday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Synaptics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

