Insider Buying: Farmers and Merchants Bank (Maryland) (OTCMKTS:FMFG) Director Purchases $30,400.00 in Stock

Farmers and Merchants Bank (Maryland) (OTCMKTS:FMFG) Director Bruce L. Schindler bought 1,000 shares of Farmers and Merchants Bank (Maryland) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $30,400.00.

Farmers and Merchants Bank (Maryland) stock opened at $30.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.52. Farmers and Merchants Bank has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $34.00.

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiary Farmers and Merchants Bank, provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses in Baltimore and Carroll counties in Maryland, and surrounding areas of northern Maryland. It offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, remote check deposits, and repurchase agreements.

