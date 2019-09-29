Insider Buying: Farmers and Merchants Bank (Maryland) (OTCMKTS:FMFG) Director Purchases $30,400.00 in Stock

Farmers and Merchants Bank (Maryland) (OTCMKTS:FMFG) Director Bruce L. Schindler bought 1,000 shares of Farmers and Merchants Bank (Maryland) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $30,400.00.
Farmers and Merchants Bank (Maryland) stock opened at $30.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.52. Farmers and Merchants Bank has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $34.00.
About Farmers and Merchants Bank (Maryland)
