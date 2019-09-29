Insider Buying: Acorn Income Fund Limited (LON:AIF) Insider Buys £23,800 in Stock

Acorn Income Fund Limited (LON:AIF) insider John Nigel Ward acquired 7,000 shares of Acorn Income Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.44) per share, for a total transaction of £23,800 ($31,098.92).

Shares of AIF opened at GBX 344 ($4.49) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 339.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 327.60. The stock has a market cap of $54.41 million and a PE ratio of -10.58. Acorn Income Fund Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 427.96 ($5.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.11, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Acorn Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.65%.

Acorn Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Premier Asset Management (Guernsey) Ltd. It is co-managed by Unicorn Asset Management Limited and Premier Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

