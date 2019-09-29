Indaba Capital Management L.P. Sells 2,192 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Indaba Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the period. AMERCO comprises 4.8% of Indaba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Indaba Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.33% of AMERCO worth $24,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMERCO by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,240,000 after purchasing an additional 58,861 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of AMERCO by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 101,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,565,000 after purchasing an additional 16,655 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMERCO by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,214,000 after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AMERCO by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,591,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AMERCO by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UHAL traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $392.90. The stock had a trading volume of 40,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,196. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $316.00 and a fifty-two week high of $403.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $6.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.14 by ($1.38). AMERCO had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AMERCO will post 20.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.

In related news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen sold 2,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.02, for a total transaction of $847,071.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,369 shares in the company, valued at $6,062,128.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

