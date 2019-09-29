Indaba Capital Management L.P. Purchases 137,622 Shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR)

Indaba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,022,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,622 shares during the quarter. Cloudera accounts for approximately 3.1% of Indaba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Indaba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $15,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLDR. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Cloudera in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Cloudera in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Cloudera by 457.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,835 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cloudera in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Cloudera in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CLDR shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Cloudera to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura raised their target price on Cloudera from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cloudera has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.24.

Shares of NYSE:CLDR traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $8.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,586,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,648,335. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.43. Cloudera Inc has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $20.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 21.07% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The firm had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cloudera Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 439,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $2,199,570.00. Also, insider Scott Reasoner sold 10,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $71,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,165 shares of company stock worth $272,716. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

