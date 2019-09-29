Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immersion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Immersion from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Immersion in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Immersion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.81.

Get Immersion alerts:

IMMR stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,042. Immersion has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $10.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.98 million, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.18.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Immersion had a negative net margin of 82.38% and a negative return on equity of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Immersion will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Raging Capital Management, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $154,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 62,499 shares of company stock worth $484,717 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Immersion by 49,118.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Immersion by 979.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Immersion during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Immersion during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.