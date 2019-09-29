ILCoin Reaches Market Cap of $10.11 Million (ILC)

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. During the last week, ILCoin has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. ILCoin has a total market cap of $10.11 million and $276,577.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ILCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0355 or 0.00000443 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and FreiExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007078 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000077 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000049 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000097 BTC.

ILCoin Profile

ILCoin (ILC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,238,398,895 coins and its circulating supply is 284,702,475 coins. The official website for ILCoin is ilcoincrypto.com. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ILCoin Coin Trading

ILCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Graviex, Trade Satoshi, C-CEX, Crex24, CoinExchange and FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ILCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ILCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

