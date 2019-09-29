IG Gold (IGG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,562.00

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. IG Gold has a market cap of $790,588.00 and $1,562.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IG Gold has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar. One IG Gold token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, CoinExchange, TRX Market and ABCC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IG Gold alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012462 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00190686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.47 or 0.01024434 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00038219 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003260 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00021170 BTC.

IG Gold Token Profile

IG Gold (CRYPTO:IGG) is a token. It launched on January 14th, 2019. IG Gold’s total supply is 49,555,713,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,342,092 tokens. IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com

Buying and Selling IG Gold

IG Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TRX Market, ABCC, LATOKEN and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IG Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IG Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.