ICON Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 28th. ICON has a total market capitalization of $81.64 million and approximately $9.15 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Gate.io, Bitbns and ABCC. In the last week, ICON has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012323 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00192910 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.24 or 0.01030276 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000166 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00021101 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00010794 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00089546 BTC.

About ICON

ICON (ICX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 495,892,812 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation

ICON Coin Trading

ICON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Rfinex, Huobi, ABCC, Allbit, CoinTiger, COSS, Bitbns, Hotbit, Binance, Upbit, IDEX, OOOBTC, Gate.io, Bithumb, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

