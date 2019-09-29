Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen cut shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ICHR. DA Davidson lowered shares of Ichor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ichor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Ichor and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ichor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ichor and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.88.

Get Ichor alerts:

ICHR opened at $24.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. Ichor has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $27.38. The firm has a market cap of $545.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 2.78.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Ichor had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $139.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ichor news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 15,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $355,534.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 56,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,090.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Ichor by 75,966.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Ichor by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 513,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after purchasing an additional 324,058 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Ichor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $424,000. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in Ichor by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 253,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Ichor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.