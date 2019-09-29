Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) will report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ichor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Ichor posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 56.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ichor will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Ichor had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $139.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Ichor’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ICHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Ichor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cowen lowered shares of Ichor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC set a $25.00 price target on shares of Ichor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ichor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 15,338 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $355,534.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,090.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ichor during the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Ichor during the 2nd quarter worth $1,445,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ichor during the 2nd quarter worth $426,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ichor during the 2nd quarter worth $2,076,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ichor by 830.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 120,149 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ICHR traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.33. The stock had a trading volume of 159,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,087. Ichor has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $27.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.28. The company has a market cap of $564.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

