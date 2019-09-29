IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) Short Interest Up 11.9% in September

IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the August 15th total of 982,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 297,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:IBKC traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,887. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.55. IBERIABANK has a one year low of $60.82 and a one year high of $83.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.92 and its 200-day moving average is $74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $315.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.34 million. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 10.33%. IBERIABANK’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IBERIABANK will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stephens set a $89.00 price target on shares of IBERIABANK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of IBERIABANK to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IBERIABANK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In other news, CEO Daryl G. Byrd sold 13,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total value of $1,068,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,292,208.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daryl G. Byrd sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $422,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,281 shares in the company, valued at $17,911,553.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,050 shares of company stock worth $2,584,943 over the last ninety days. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in IBERIABANK in the second quarter worth $372,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in IBERIABANK by 41.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 183,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,914,000 after acquiring an additional 53,863 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in IBERIABANK by 108.4% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 10,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in IBERIABANK during the second quarter valued at about $859,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in IBERIABANK by 123.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,518,000 after acquiring an additional 425,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

