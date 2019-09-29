HyperLoot (HLT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $144,394.00

HyperLoot (CURRENCY:HLT) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. In the last seven days, HyperLoot has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HyperLoot token can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00005290 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C2CX and Coinsbit. HyperLoot has a market cap of $5.68 million and $144,394.00 worth of HyperLoot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HyperLoot alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012435 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00190294 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.56 or 0.01021076 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000166 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00021222 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00088370 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HyperLoot Profile

HyperLoot’s total supply is 249,596,034 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,943,360 tokens. The Reddit community for HyperLoot is /r/hyperloot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HyperLoot is hyperloot.net . HyperLoot’s official Twitter account is @Hyperlootre . HyperLoot’s official message board is medium.com/hyperloot-protocol

HyperLoot Token Trading

HyperLoot can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX and Coinsbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperLoot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperLoot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperLoot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperLoot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperLoot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.