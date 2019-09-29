HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HUYA Inc. provides online services. The Company offers interactive video broadcast service which includes e-sports, music, reality show and more. HUYA Inc.is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of HUYA in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. 86 Research raised shares of HUYA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.65 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of HUYA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. HSBC started coverage on shares of HUYA in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HUYA in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.80 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.85.

HUYA stock traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,266,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.90 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.65. HUYA has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that HUYA will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUYA. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of HUYA in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of HUYA by 10.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 21,177 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of HUYA by 53.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of HUYA in the first quarter valued at about $788,000. Finally, AO Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HUYA during the first quarter valued at about $10,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

