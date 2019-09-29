Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Short Interest Update

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the August 15th total of 3,710,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In other Humana news, insider Brian P. Leclaire sold 7,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.70, for a total transaction of $2,097,138.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 13.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 0.4% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 2.5% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Humana by 3.4% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded down $5.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $257.59. 1,092,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,284. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $283.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.39. The stock has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.84. Humana has a one year low of $225.65 and a one year high of $355.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.81. Humana had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 15.12%.

HUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $266.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Humana to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.47.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

