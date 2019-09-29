Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) Receives C$7.44 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.31.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Haywood Securities dropped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday.

HBM stock traded down C$0.04 on Thursday, hitting C$4.82. 873,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,948. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$3.98 and a twelve month high of C$10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.05.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$440.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$411.53 million. Equities research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -8.27%.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Eugene Chi-Yen Lei acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.26 per share, with a total value of C$26,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$483,609.66. Also, insider Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.57 per share, with a total value of C$3,284,358.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,324,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$113,801,979.98.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

