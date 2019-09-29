Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. The company is one of the largest over-the-road brokers in North America. The Company arranges for the movement of its customers’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. Hub Group operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. As a publicly traded company, Hub Group delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. It operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HUBG. ValuEngine raised shares of Hub Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $46.00 target price on shares of Hub Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Hub Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.40.

Shares of HUBG opened at $45.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.37 and a 200 day moving average of $42.08. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $49.35.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Hub Group had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $921.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hub Group will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Hub Group news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 5,000 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $211,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,430.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1,773.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

