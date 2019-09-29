Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hooker Furniture were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hooker Furniture during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Hooker Furniture by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Hooker Furniture by 953.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hooker Furniture by 161.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Hooker Furniture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hooker Furniture alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hooker Furniture from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hooker Furniture from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hooker Furniture from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:HOFT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.27. The stock had a trading volume of 47,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.01. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $152.25 million during the quarter. Hooker Furniture had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 11.54%.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%.

Hooker Furniture Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture in the United States. The company operates through Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and All Other segments. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.