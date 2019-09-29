HM Payson & Co. Takes $297,000 Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. 43.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

MORN traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.21. 87,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,534. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.67 and a 52 week high of $162.53.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $273.90 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 16.52%.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.62, for a total transaction of $802,051.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 21,383,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,837,746.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.33, for a total value of $1,424,059.91. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 21,512,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,586,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 373,581 shares of company stock valued at $57,384,588 in the last ninety days. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

