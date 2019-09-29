HM Payson & Co. Makes New Investment in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 114,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Paychex by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Paychex by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 459,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,826,000 after purchasing an additional 123,707 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Paychex by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,460,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,502,000 after purchasing an additional 315,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

In related news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 5,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $488,113.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $272,650.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,922,984.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 55,996 shares of company stock worth $4,763,436 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.52. 1,541,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,592. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.88. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.32 and a 1 year high of $88.43.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.94 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 40.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

